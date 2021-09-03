Cancel
Letter: Help protect others by getting vaccinated

Bismarck Tribune
 4 days ago

We, your pastors and faith leaders, join the chorus, from the CDC to the American Academy of Pediatrics to doctors and public health oﬃcials in our own counties, to choose to take all necessary measures to keep each other healthy and alive; the pandemic is not over. Each of us...

bismarcktribune.com

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthkxnet.com

ND medical community urging people to get vaccinated in letter

Various groups in North Dakota are urging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine. The North Dakota Medical Association, Hospital Association, North Dakota Long Term Care Association and the Nurses Association together released a letter asking people to get their shot, especially with rising cases. Also in the letter, they warned...
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Require vaccination for health care

Unvaccinated people are flooding our health care system, infecting some health care workers and causing others to quit. This overcrowding is affecting the rest of the population, who care enough about their personal health to get vaccinated but cannot find a bed when they need one. A simple cure for this would be for the health care system to require a vaccination a week before admittance.
PharmaceuticalsLongview Daily News

Letter: Refusing vaccine shows selfishness

We are seeing the result of non-vaccination against COVID with hospitals being overrun by critically ill people. Hospitals, particularly in the south, are out of beds, and in Mississippi, they are setting up a hospital area in a parking garage. Florida is being sent ventilators. Many final words were regrets of not being vaccinated.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Letter: Vaccinations are the answer to COVID-19

There are bothersome issues about our current rise in Covid cases, and questions that need to be asked of any individual who has Covid. Those questions are these. Are they victims of the variant form of Covid? Have they ever worn a mask or been vaccinated? How might they have been exposed? Are they employed? Were they working in a type of occupation where they routinely meet others? Do they attend school? Which one? What is their race, gender, age, marital status, and do they have children? If so, what is their age?
Public HealthIndependent

Letter to the editor: Refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination is senseless

Most Trump Republicans, QAnon followers, and evangelicals claim to be pro-life. I contend they are not. Pro-life is defined as “advocating the legal protection of human embryos and fetuses, especially by favoring the outlawing of abortion on the grounds that it is the taking of a human life.” It is important to read the last part of the definition again: “… outlawing of abortion on the grounds that it is the taking of a human life.”
Louisiana Statetheadvocate.com

Letters: Support Louisiana's seniors by getting vaccinated

As a doctor who treats seniors in Louisiana, I have seen firsthand the tragic effects of COVID-19 on our nation’s most vulnerable population. Seniors have endured the highest death rate of any group — 80% of COVID deaths are among those 65-plus — and, for those fortunate enough to survive or not contract the disease, far too many withstood a year marked by social isolation, food insecurity and depression.
Tuolumne County, CAPine Tree

Adventist Health Sonora and Tuolumne County Public Health Call on Community Members to Protect Each Other, Get Vaccinated

Sonora, CA…In a joint statement, Adventist Health Sonora and Tuolumne County Public Health (TCPH) are urging Tuolumne County residents that now is the time to band together as a community and stop the current COVID-19 surge, “Sonora is a community with deep roots and caring hearts,” said Michelle Fuentes, President of Adventist Health Sonora. “When our neighbors are hurting, we step in to help. Our community is hurting because of the current surge, and we need all hands on deck to fight this.”
Teton County, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Melinda Lee solves problems, helped get vaccines into arms

Melinda Lee realized that setting up Target — or, the empty department store that’s set to call Target home — as a vaccination center could go a few different ways. One was less than ideal, image-wise. “My default was, if people walk into this department store, the worst thing that’s...
PharmaceuticalsWest Central Tribune

Vicki Poier and others: Do your part, get vaccinated

Where is God in a pandemic like Covid-19 and the delta variant? Are not God’s healing powers working through modern science to free mankind from deadly diseases?. Because of the dedicated work of scientists and their discoveries, we no longer fear polio or smallpox. Vaccines provide freedom from life-altering diseases.
Longview, TXKilgore News Herald

Longview doctors implore community in letter: Get vaccinated

That's the simple message in a letter signed by almost 100 doctors and other providers from both ends of Longview's Fourth Street medical community and in between. Christus Good Shepherd and Trinity Clinic. Diagnostic Clinic of Longview. Longview Regional Medical Center. Texas Oncology. Longview Orthopaedic Clinic Association. Physicians from all those entities and others signed their names to the letter urging residents to consider "this life-saving intervention" and to talk to the physicians about any "reservations" people might have. The letter wasn't able to circulate to all local physicians in the couple of weeks it made the rounds.
U.S. PoliticsBismarck Tribune

Letter: Truth is needed

The Washington elites tell us that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) flu is so dangerous that we all must get vaccinated. Andrist (7/20), Adkisson (8/27), and Adler (8/18), the A Team, have all weighed in. Predictably, they promote the party line. Granted, the CCP flu can be dangerous and even...
Public HealthMonterey County Herald

Get the vaccine! This is COVID-19

Imagine you wake up one day, with a runny nose and fever. You go another day or two and continue to feel worse. You go and get tested and lo and behold, you test positive for COVID-19. Health care providers give you an inhaler and some steroids, send you home and tell you to isolate.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Doctor Stirs Controversy After Refusing To Treat Unvaccinated Persons

A new controversy has sparked in Alabama after a primary care physician has announced that he will no longer accept patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19. The doctor published a photo on his Facebook account revealing a sign posted on his door. The sign read “Effective October 1st,2021 Dr. Valentine will no longer see patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19”.
Public HealthINFORUM

Letter: Funny how anti-vaxxers expect medical treatment when infected

Some day our history books will report about the COVID epidemic. The human suffering, over 600,000 dead in our country alone, will be depicted as an overwhelming, tragic event, bringing grief and sorrow to millions. There will also be a chapter on the heroic efforts of health care professionals, who worked tirelessly, risking their own health and safety, to help sick and dying virus infected patients.

