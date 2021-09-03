Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Marketmind: Jobs and Japan

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

A look at the day ahead from Karin Strohecker.

Today was going to be all about U.S. non-farm payroll numbers - the gauge that might help the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell determine the timing of tapering.

That was until Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced he would step down after failing to control the COVID-19 outbreak, setting the stage for a new premier.

And then there's China data, showing the services sector slumping into sharp contraction in August as restrictions to curb the Delta variant threatened to derail the recovery in the world's second-biggest economy read more .

However, change can be a good thing and bad data can spur hopes of more stimulus.

Japanese stocks soared 1.5% to a three-decade peak, as Suga's departure reduces risks of a big loss for his party at elections later this month.

Equities in Europe and the U.S. look on track to end the week on a high, though Chinese shares slipped almost 1%.

All that optimism has knocked the dollar to one-month lows, and kept a lid on global yields while commodities continued their rebound.

But back to payrolls: the United States is expected to have added 728,000 jobs in August, after weekly data on Thursday showed layoffs at their lowest level in almost a quarter of a century.

Nearly 1.9 million jobs were created in June and July, and economists gradually trimmed their forecasts for August in recent days. Elsewhere though, the day looks thin on data with final PMIs and retail sales due for the euro zone.

On the corporate front, UK homebuilder Berkeley is the latest to flag construction cost inflation due to the usual labour and supply chain bottlenecks read more

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

Struggling Japan PM Suga steps down

China's August services activity slumps into contraction

Emerging markets-focused investment firm Ashmore says pre-tax profit rose 28% in H1 ; French investment firm Antin plans IPO read more

Composite final PMIs

Euro zone retail sales

U.S. non-farm payrolls

Moody's reviews Spain's credit rating

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49a8Lx_0blPvyA900
China service sector PMIs

Reporting by Karin Strohecker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Yoshihide Suga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Japanese#Chinese#Berkeley#French#Ipo#Moody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as early Fed taper fears ebb

* Gold to stay above $1,800/oz in near-term - analyst. * Silver firms near one-month peak (Updates prices) Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied near a 2-1/2-month high on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data drove expectations that the Federal Reserve may go slow on tapering economic support measures.
WorldNBC Philadelphia

Asia-Pacific Stocks Set to Trade Higher; China's Trade Data for August Ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a higher start on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the release of Chinese August trade data, as well as the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision. Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Asian stocks rise ahead of central bank meetings

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Tuesday after China reported stronger exports in August than expected while investors awaited decisions from European and other central banks on when stimulus might be wound down. Shares advanced in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of Asia’s market capitalization....
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks fall on tech sell-off, U.S. tapering uncertainty

SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by tech heavyweights, with investors refraining from making big bets on uncertainties about the tapering of U.S. Federal Reserve’s bond purchase programme. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.
Businesswsau.com

Marketmind: Transitory faith in transitory inflation

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus. Say your economy is growing at about 5% annually, it just hit a 10-year inflation high of 3% amid labour shortages and enjoys negative yields on benchmark government bonds. Let’s add that junk-rated bonds have fallen below the economy’s inflation rate.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares hit fresh peaks on dovish Fed bets

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - World stocks hit fresh record highs on Tuesday on growing bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will push back tapering its bond purchases and keep its expansive policy for the near-term. European shares dipped in early trading after Monday gains, however, with the STOXX 600...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

World shares hit record as investors hold to dovish Fed bets

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A global stocks index hit a record high on Tuesday as investors took comfort in growing views the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to delay the start of tapering its asset purchases and maintain its expansive monetary policy for the near-term. European bourses are expected...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks eye Japan lift; traders mull weak jobs

(Sept 6): Asian stocks look set for a boost Monday from Japan, where the planned exit of the prime minister sparked a rally. Traders are also weighing the impact of sharply slower U.S. hiring on the stimulus outlook. Futures for Japan jumped more than 1%, following a Topix index surge...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold firms near 2-1/2-month high as early Fed taper fears ebb

* India’s August gold imports nearly double - source. * Dollar hovers near one-month low (Adds comment, updates prices) Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Monday, hovering close to a 2-1/2-month peak after disappointing U.S. jobs data raised hopes the Federal Reserve could wait a bit longer to pare its stimulus measures.
WorldDailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Traders Brace for RBA, Chinese Data

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Covid, Japan, COT - Talking Points. Australian Dollar prepares for Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision. Covid cases hit record high in Australia as NSW drive bulk of infections. AUD/USD at multi-month highs but prices may be ripe for a pullback. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Asia Pacific...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Asia shares edge higher on hopes for more stimulus

SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher on Monday as a disappointing U.S. payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation. A holiday in the United States made for thin conditions and kept MSCI's broadest index...
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

US Manufacturing Grew In August But Employment Contracted: Survey

US factory activity continued to expand in August but manufacturers struggled with ongoing supply chain snarls while employment contracted again, according to an industry survey released Wednesday. Defying expectations for a modest decline, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported its manufacturing index rose slightly from July to 59.9 percent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy