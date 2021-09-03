Cancel
Tucson, AZ

2021 Southern Arizona High School Football Preview: Tucson High

By Javier Morales
allsportstucson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 record: 1-1 before COVID-19 protocol cut the season short in the last year of the 10-year Justin Argraves era. Head coach: Richard Sanchez, first year at Tucson and 161-77 overall 22nd year. Sanchez comes to Tucson with two state football championships at Sunnyside in 2001 and 2003 as well as five consecutive state titles as the Blue Devils’ wrestling coach from 1990-94. He coached a Santa Rita program the previous three years that is beset by declining enrollment. The Eagles were reclassified from 3A to 2A in 2018 because of an enrollment of less than 400 after having more than 1,000 students less than 10 years ago. Sanchez’s career win total of 161 games is the second-most among active coaches in Southern Arizona, trailing only Santa Rita’s new coach Tom Joseph (170-89 in 24th season overall).

allsportstucson.com

#High School Football#Southern Arizona#Basketball#American Football#Justin#The Blue Devils#Eagles#Santa Rita#Fs#Wr#Pk#Badgers#Mesa Dobson#Tucson High#Pima College#Javierjmorales#Twitter#Allsportstucson Com#Arizona Press Club#Arizona Daily Star
