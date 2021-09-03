Cancel
Egg Harbor, WI

Degenhardt Gallery Honors 9/11 Anniversary

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Degenhardt Gallery is hosting a special memorial exhibit Sept. 3-17. Owner Patty Degenhardt was the artist part of a team that submitted a work to the 9/11 memorial competition, and on display will be the submission board, a sculpture maquette that was part of the submission, and a bronze bas relief of the sculpture. Degenhardt feels this is the most important sculpture of her career as an artist.

