Degenhardt Gallery Honors 9/11 Anniversary

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Degenhardt Gallery is hosting a special memorial exhibit Sept. 3-17. Owner Patty Degenhardt was the artist part of a team that submitted a work to the 9/11 memorial competition, and on display will be the submission board, a sculpture maquette that was part of the submission, and a bronze bas relief of the sculpture. Degenhardt feels this is the most important sculpture of her career as an artist.