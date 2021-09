When we first stepped foot in our mid-century glass treehouse home, I knew we would be undertaking an all-consuming restoration. This was the one. Although the house had not been updated since the ’70s, the layout was a dream. The low-slung modern facade opens up onto an untamed back hillside (soon to become a fruit orchard), set over a bubbling stream already populated with edible taro and wild irises. Unlike most mid-century homes, whose kitchens are squirreled away out of sight, this kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining and living rooms, which is critical for a cook like me, who likes to socialize while putting the finishing touches on dinner. Flawless design aside, this was a soup-to-nuts fixer-upper. Our task would be to restore the space to its original splendor more than to put our stamp on its master plan.