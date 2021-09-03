Cancel
Butler County, OH

Location announced for OVI checkpoint in Butler County tonight

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
OVI checkpoint tonight in Oxford .

WEST CHESTER TWP. — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Friday morning that an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in Butler County.

The checkpoint will be held at 8:15 p.m. on State Route 747 at Peter Place in West Chester Township, according to a release from OSHP.

>>Armyworms invading, killing area lawns; warning signs need to be spotted quickly

Members of the Butler County OVI Tasks Force, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, West Chester Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will staff the checkpoint.

There will also be nearby saturation patrols in an effort to combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes, OSHP said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

