Location announced for OVI checkpoint in Butler County tonight

OVI checkpoint tonight in Oxford .

WEST CHESTER TWP. — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Friday morning that an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in Butler County.

The checkpoint will be held at 8:15 p.m. on State Route 747 at Peter Place in West Chester Township, according to a release from OSHP.

Members of the Butler County OVI Tasks Force, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, West Chester Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will staff the checkpoint.

There will also be nearby saturation patrols in an effort to combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes, OSHP said.

