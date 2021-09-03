Overall Top 10 games

NOTEWORTHY Bryant made it 31 for its last 31 when it disposed of Benton 42-3 in the Salt Bowl at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium. The Hornets haven't lost in almost three years. ... Marion got a game-winning field goal from Dylan Pieri to win its opener 24-21 over Wynne. ... The Patriots lost last season's game to Bryant 57-17. ... James has won 87% of his games (57-8) at Bryant. ... Clark is in his first season at Marion after serving as an assistant at Little Rock Christian for the last three years.