Kyle Brandt Says ‘Frogger’ Game Show Comes To Life Like ‘Wreck-It Ralph’

Check out the trailer for Frogger, the upcoming game show hosted by actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr., with TV host, broadcaster, and media personality Kyle Brandt ("Good Morning Football") as co-host. The show Frogger brings to life this popular franchise and supersizes it on an epic course. Audiences and contestants alike will be transported into a wild, whimsical Frogger world, filled with all the simple but challenging elements from the Konami game. The Frogger TV show will feature a variety of obstacle courses or "crossings," including Frog City, Candy Frog Land, Frogs in Space, Frog Skull Island, Ribbit River, and Toad Temple. These physically demanding challenges will see contestants dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course. Frogger begins streaming on September 9, 2021, on Peacock with new episodes every Thursday.