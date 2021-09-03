Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kyle Brandt Says ‘Frogger’ Game Show Comes To Life Like ‘Wreck-It Ralph’

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 4 days ago

Kyle Brandt says ’80s and ’90s nostalgists are going to love the new “Frogger” game show … because it brings the classic arcade game to life, kinda like “Wreck-It Ralph.”. Kyle — host of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” show — joined us on “TMZ Live” and downloaded us on...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Wayans Jr.
Person
Kyle Brandt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Show#Football#Nfl Network#Nfl Network#Konami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Video Gameswkml.com

80’s Arcade Game ‘Frogger’ Is Now A Game Show

For anyone who ever played the 1981 classic arcade game Frogger and thought ‘I’d love to actually play as this frog,’ well, I have news for you. Peacock, NBCUniversals streaming service, has just announced a new game show inspired by the game, hosted by Kyle Brandt and Daman Wayans, Jr.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Frogger: Trailer shows game show for cult game

There is now a trailer for the US game show Frogger. It shows how the participants in the show have to pave their way through an obstacle course. Based on elements from the cult game, they have to jump from platform to platform, avoid moving objects and defy streams of water. The episodes of the show are slated to be available on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming platform, from September.
TV SeriesIGN

Frogger - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Frogger, the upcoming game show hosted by actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr., with TV host, broadcaster, and media personality Kyle Brandt ("Good Morning Football") as co-host. The show Frogger brings to life this popular franchise and supersizes it on an epic course. Audiences and contestants alike will be transported into a wild, whimsical Frogger world, filled with all the simple but challenging elements from the Konami game. The Frogger TV show will feature a variety of obstacle courses or "crossings," including Frog City, Candy Frog Land, Frogs in Space, Frog Skull Island, Ribbit River, and Toad Temple. These physically demanding challenges will see contestants dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course. Frogger begins streaming on September 9, 2021, on Peacock with new episodes every Thursday.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Lil Rel Howery says comedy saved his life on 'Late Late Show'

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Lil Rel Howery discussed his love of stand-up and the impact it has had on his life while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Howery mentioned returning to the stage for his recently released comedy album Humbly Vulnerable: I Said What I Said after taking an extended break from stand-up to star in films such as Free Guy and Vacation Friends.
TV & Videosimdb.com

The Best Movies And Shows Coming To Peacock In September 2021

It's time for back to school, which means it's time to return to Whitlock High. Peacock's original series "A.P. Bio" will return for its fourth season this month. There's something for everyone hitting the platform this month, with episodes of NBC series favorites like "Chicago Fire" and "Law and Order" at the ready for grandma, movies like "Tombstone" and "Men in Black" for the whole family, and a slew of vintage horror classics to get everyone in the spooky spirit.
Video GamesThe Independent

Fortnite: Morty joins Rick with new mecha skin

Morty, from the hit television show Rick and Morty, has been added to the immensely popular battle royale game Fortnite according to Epic Games. Available to players as a unique mecha skin, it now means that the two main characters from the series are in the game, following Rick Sanchez’s inclusion back in June.
TV SeriesDecider

7 Shows Like ‘See’

After two long years, the Apple TV+ series See is finally back for Season 2, with new episodes airing on Fridays. The action-packed sci fi drama takes place hundreds of years in the future, after a virus destroyed our society and created a mutation that left the human race blind. Jason Momoa stars in the series as Baba Voss (Jason Momoa), the leader of a hunter-gatherer nomadic tribe whose adopted children somehow have the ability to see. He must then fight to protect his family from the world’s Queen (Sylvia Hoeks), who has deemed non-blind people a threat to the future.
TV SeriesThe Independent

Godless is 'such a fun watch'

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent waxes lyrical about the Netflix western miniseries Godless describing it as ‘such a fun watch’. The drama takes place in the US in the 1800s and follows an outlaw who is on the run and winds up in a small town in which all the men have died in a mining accident leaving a town full of women.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

David Spade Says He Plays It Safe With Comedy Because of Cancel Culture

David Spade says his stage name might as well be Marlon Blando … because he keeps his standup comedy super vanilla for fear of the cancel culture mob. We got David at LAX and our photog asked him about Mike Richards’ downfall at “Jeopardy!” … and if David stays awake at night worrying about jokes he told back in the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy