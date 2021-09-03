Cancel
Feds are investigating why McDonald’s McFlurry machines are always broken, report says

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal officials are investigating why McDonald’s McFlurry machines are always broken, a report says. The machines, which are used to also churn out the fast food chain’s milkshakes and ice cream cones, are so temperamental that even the company pokes fun at them. “We have a joke about our soft...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 18

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcflurry#Feds#Food Drink#Mcdonald#The Wall Street Journal#Technomic#Mcflurry#The Independent
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Best Burger Chain According To Nearly 28% Of People

Once upon a time, it only "seemed" as if burger chains were taking over American popular restaurant culture. Sure, McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and White Castle were popping up increasingly often and everywhere you looked — in malls, at highway rest stops, basically anywhere that American humans tended to congregate. Back then, the big rivalry was primarily between McDonald's and Burger King, with the latter's fans claiming the "have it your way" flame-broiled burgers could beat standardized and grill-fried every single time. Today, however, the question of "which is better, McDonald's or Burger King" has been made largely irrelevant by way of burger chain newcomers boasting better burgers and fresher ingredients (e.g., Five Guys and Shake Shack) and burger chain old-timers, such as In-N-Out, leaking their intriguing secret menu items, the siren song of which many of us cannot seem to resist.
RestaurantsPosted by
Best Life

Wendy's Is Getting Rid of This Next Month

Fast food companies have had to make plenty of changes over the course of the last year and a half, from implementing COVID safety measures to dealing with supply shortages to figuring out how to draw in customers again. Sometimes that involves taking some risks, even if it means abandoning old favorites. That certainly goes for the major change coming to Wendy's, which is affecting one of the restaurant's most popular menu items. Read on to find out what this fast food chain is planning to get rid of in just a few weeks.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RestaurantsFOXBusiness

McDonald's prepares to close dining rooms again

The drive-thru might be getting a lot busier. Over the past several months, restaurants across the country have started to return to business as usual. Many fast-food places, for example, have reopened their dining rooms after closing them due to the pandemic. Now, based on reports, some of those dining...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Only Available In The South

When thinking about fast food chains, there are a couple assumptions many people might feel are safe to make: You'll get your food quickly, it'll be cheap, and you'll have the same options no matter which location you go to. While these first two, for the most part, are pretty accurate — though, we've all had those unfortunate moments where the restaurant feels unexplainably backed up — the third one is actually not the case.
Food & DrinksCNET

Free Krispy Kreme alert: Remember that doughnut with vaccine card deal? It's even better now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Looking for more free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme? You're in luck. From Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, as part of a "Show Your Heart" campaign, the company is bumping up its vaccine offer to include two free doughnuts to anyone who has a vaccination card showing at least one vaccine shot.
RestaurantsCNN

McDonald's is adding a sweet new treat for fall

New York (CNN Business) — McDonald's is adding to its year-old bakery item selection with the introduction of a new glazed donut. The new sweet treat hits menus at its United States restaurants beginning on September 1 for a limited time. McDonald's said the donut is coated in a sweet glaze that tears apart to make it shareable. Similar to its other bakery items, which includes an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll, the donut is also available all day.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Breakfast Item According To 30% Of People

For those that still visit McDonald's for breakfast, it's no secret that fans have their favorite breakfast items that are a constant go-to. According to Thrillist, the fast food chain has slipped in recent years within the breakfast category, which might be why it's decided to roll out new menu items, like a pull-apart glazed donut, to try to win people back. However, they've tried and failed with that one before, and people don't seem overly enthused to even try it this time around.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Big Problem Customers Have With McDonald's Saweetie Meal

This week, the anticipated Saweetie's McDonald's meal launched. Naturally, people had opinions about the latest in McDonald's line of celebrity meals. On Reddit, that opinion is negative. Redditors' issue is with the pricing of the meal. "It's $10 for a big Mac meal with a 4 piece nug," one user...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Fast Food Restaurant With The Worst Fish According To 27% Of People

The thought of ordering fish from the drive-thru might make some people cringe, but it's certainly not the worst thing you can get from your favorite fast food establishment. An especially popular menu item during the Lenten season when those of the Catholic faith abstain from meat on Fridays, fish products are also a favorite for year-round pescatarians, as well as those that enjoy a break from the typical hamburger from time to time.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

Panera Is Recalling Its Soup After Customers Find This Gross Item Inside

Announced last week that they're joining forces with two other well-known chains, but it sounds like they may have a little quality control issue to address at present. That's the case for one of their popular refrigerated soups under the Panera Bread at Home label, with one flavor being recalled in four states after customers complained of having found a rather unsavory ingredient.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Want Fresher Food at McDonald’s? Try Asking for a Receipt

It's hard to spend a lot of money at McDonald's, so you may not think to ask for a receipt when placing an order there. But even if you only paid a few dollars for your Big Mac and apple pie, you should still ask for proof of your purchase—if only to throw the slip in the trash a few seconds later. As Reader's Digest reports, simply asking for a receipt can improve the quality of your fast food meal.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 40% Agree This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Chicken

You might associate the words "chicken sandwich" with fast food warfare. Chains such as Chick-fil-A and Popeyes have famously entered the sandwich battle arena. But even more beef-centric brands like Burger King and McDonald's entered the fray. But what might get lost in all this fast food focus is that classic sandwich shops can be a surprisingly good option for a quick chicken sandwich on a busy day. After all, sandwiches are their bread and butter, possibly with delicious chicken wedged between two slices.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Type of Person You'll Find Eating at McDonald's, Data Says

McDonald's is the face of America's fast-food industry. The quick-service giant is one of the most widely spread burger chains with more than 14,000 domestic locations and is leading the post-pandemic recovery. Its latest earnings have outpaced those reported in the same quarter in 2019, and its mobile app and rewards program, launched in July, are currently at the top of the industry with more than 12 million loyalty members.

