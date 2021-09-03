Moonshine: 1 in 5 Arizonans made their own alcohol during the pandemic

39% did no prior research before doing so. Alaska was the moonshine capital of America during the pandemic. One of the things many had in common over the past year was boredom during lockdown; no plans on the weekends, eventless evenings after work, and nearly everything had already been binge-watched on Netflix. Since many couldn’t go out to bars, quite a few people attempted to alleviate their boredom by making their own alcohol at home. To find out just how many were trying to recreate the spirit of Prohibition times, Withdrawal.net, America’s leading resource for withdrawal and detox, conducted a survey of 3,000 to see how many people chose to brew their own alcohol over the past year.