Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Moonshine: 1 in 5 Arizonans made their own alcohol during the pandemic

By Ally Clarke
prescottenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article39% did no prior research before doing so. Alaska was the moonshine capital of America during the pandemic. One of the things many had in common over the past year was boredom during lockdown; no plans on the weekends, eventless evenings after work, and nearly everything had already been binge-watched on Netflix. Since many couldn’t go out to bars, quite a few people attempted to alleviate their boredom by making their own alcohol at home. To find out just how many were trying to recreate the spirit of Prohibition times, Withdrawal.net, America’s leading resource for withdrawal and detox, conducted a survey of 3,000 to see how many people chose to brew their own alcohol over the past year.

prescottenews.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
State
Arizona State
State
Alaska State
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Content#Blindness#Alcoholic Drink#Food Drink#Beverages#Arizonans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

If You Bought These Frito-Lay Chips, Throw Them Away Now, FDA Says

From Doritos to Sun Chips to Fritos, Frito-Lay makes some of the most popular snack foods on the market, selling their products to billions of satisfied customers each year. However, if you bought one type of Frito-Lay chip recently, you may want to think twice before eating it, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced its recall due to the potential health risk it may present to consumers.
Dover, NHmynbc5.com

Restaurant posts sign saying 'spoiled' customers will be asked to leave

DOVER, N.H. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, restaurants are experiencing problems with unruly customers, and some businesses are taking action. Newick's Lobster House in Dover, New Hampshire, has been the talk of social media after posting a sign at the front of the restaurant saying that customers who "feel the need to rant and rave like a spoiled child" will be asked to leave.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Popular Root Beer Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Plainly put, root beer is one of those beverages that you either love or abhor. For those individuals who love it, root beer tastes like nothing less than distilled happiness and stirs sweet memories of carefree moments from childhood. While some people think it tastes weird, it seems that most people enjoy root beer, especially in the United States.
RestaurantsPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Texas Restaurant Posts Bold Sign On Front Door For Anti-Maskers

A Texas restaurant shared a cheeky sign on their front door for those who don’t want to mask up. As coronavirus cases begin to rise once again, restaurants are beginning to mandate masks again when not seated in their establishments, regardless of vaccination status. Texas restaurant Ellen’s took things a step further with their sign.
RestaurantsPosted by
UPI News

Restaurant customer leaves $10,000 tip, thanking the staff for "showing up and working hard"

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A customer at a Florida restaurant thanked the staff for "showing up and working hard" by leaving them a $10,000 tip. The Wahoo Seafood Grill in Gainesville said in an Instagram post that a recent customer asked to speak with the eatery's entire staff during a recent visit. The workers gathered in the dining area, where the man "thanked them for showing up and working hard."
DrinksPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Worst Cheap Beer in America, Customers Say in New Survey

Whether you love grabbing a cold can on the couch at the end of a long day or sipping on a bottle at a summer baseball game, drinking beer is one of life's great pleasures for many Americans. However, as many a suds savant will attest, there's a major distinction between a beer and a good beer. In some cases, that's even more true when it comes to budget-friendly brews. To find out which cheap beer is the least popular across the U.S., Mashed conducted its own survey in July, asking 637 beer drinkers which inexpensive beer they'd say no to if offered. Read on to discover which one was voted the worst cheap beer in America by respondents.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

Panera Is Recalling Its Soup After Customers Find This Gross Item Inside

Announced last week that they're joining forces with two other well-known chains, but it sounds like they may have a little quality control issue to address at present. That's the case for one of their popular refrigerated soups under the Panera Bread at Home label, with one flavor being recalled in four states after customers complained of having found a rather unsavory ingredient.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mental_Floss

What the Color of the Tag on Your Bread Bag Really Means

Many shoppers check the price tag, nutrition label, and ingredients list on a grocery item before tossing it in their shopping cart. When you're browsing the bakery section of your supermarket, there's one more part of the package worth checking: The color of the tag cinching the bread bag. According to Reader's Digest, this piece of plastic can tell you whether a loaf is freshly baked or past its prime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy