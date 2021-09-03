Cancel
Arizona State

Jeff Weninger announces Candidacy for Arizona State Treasurer

By Barrett Marson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Weninger announced Wednesday that launched his campaign to be the next State Treasurer, responsible for managing Arizona’s $23 billion investment portfolio. Weninger, who represents Chandler, Sun Lakes, and Gilbert, has a long history of serving his community. As a small business owner, restauranteur, and entrepreneur, Weninger has spent his career creating jobs and providing opportunities for the community he represents. Whether it was voting for critical investment in Chandler and a balanced budget as a former City Councilmember, or bringing economic growth, new jobs, and Conservative values to the Arizona Capitol, Jeff has the experience and expertise to be Arizona’s next State Treasurer.

