England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed he was targeted for abuse for backing the Covid-19 vaccination programme as he admits it is up to individual players whether they get jabbed.Southgate supported a government drive to get more young people vaccinated across the United Kingdom, delivering a video message in July.It came on the back of England’s run to the final of Euro 2020, where they were beaten on penalties by Italy at Wembley.“Oldies like me have had both jabs, so we can crack on with our lives, but for you younger ones especially, it’s the chance for everything to open...