Dead people voted in Pierce County’s 2020 election. But it was grief, not a conspiracy
TACOMA — Stop the presses. The rumors are true: Dead people voted in the contentious 2020 presidential election, right here in Pierce County. A grand total of five of them. Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, whose job it is to ensure the integrity of local elections, confirmed this minor revelation on Monday. Despite those five ballots slipping through the cracks, it’s a subject she was more than happy to discuss.lmtribune.com
