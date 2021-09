If you search Ten and YangYang on YouTube, several fan-made compilation videos pop up. Clips of them squabbling on Instagram Live, messing around behind the scenes of music videos and being paired together in variety show content are spliced together, showcasing their quick-fire rapport with each other. It’s so infectious you can almost feel yourself moving closer and closer to the screen to listen as they naturally finish each other’s sentences. It’s a dynamic that many have playfully dubbed “sibling energy”, an instinctive shorthand clearly born from living and working together for so long as members of WayV, the China-based subunit of NCT.