SBA disaster assistance available to Missouri private nonprofit organizations
Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to certain private nonprofit organizations in Missouri following President Biden’s federal disaster declaration for Public Assistance as a result of severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred June 24 – July 1, 2021, announced Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Private nonprofits that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance.www.kttn.com
