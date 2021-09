From where we’re sitting right now in mid-2021, it looks like the EV truck race comes down to two companies: Tesla and Ford. Tesla announced its Cybertruck in 2019, while Ford announced the F-150 Lightning this year. So far, though, we’ve heard almost nothing from Stellantis and GM about plans for an EV pickup truck. With polling showing a statistical dead heat between Cybertruck, Lightning, and a hypothetical and unseen Chevy electric pickup, it was becoming increasingly surprising that we hadn’t seen an electric Silverado beyond one small press release in April with no details other than a range figure they were aiming for.