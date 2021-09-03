C.J. Stroud heeds Ryan Day's message to 'keep swinging,' fuels Ohio State Buckeyes' comeback victory
MINNEAPOLIS -- When C.J. Stroud began to struggle early in his first career start as Ohio State's quarterback, coach Ryan Day pulled the redshirt freshman aside. The fourth-ranked Buckeyes had no intention of backing off their typically aggressive game plan on offense. Day fully expected growing pains for Stroud, who didn't even attempt a pass as Justin Fields' backup during an abbreviated 2020 season, as he faced Minnesota on the road Thursday night. But Day told Stroud that he wouldn't play it safe.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0