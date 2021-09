The head of NATO has urged China to join international treaties which limit the growth of nuclear weapons, warning Beijing’s arsenal is rapidly expanding.Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of the military alliance, said more countries needed to be included in future arms control talks, not simply the United States and Russia."As a global power, China has global responsibilities in arms control. And Beijing, too, would benefit from mutual limits on numbers, increased transparency, and more predictability," Mr Stoltenberg said at NATO’s annual arms control conference."These are the foundations for international stability."Mr Stoltenberg warned China was building a large number of new...