There is so much good television going on right now. From The White Lotus to Vigil, viewers have also been loving new thriller on Netflix, Clickbait. Starring Adrien Grenier aka the boyfriend from Devil Wears Prada as the main character, Clickbait tells the story of family man Nick Brewer, who is abducted in a crime with a sinister online twist. Those closest to him race to uncover who is behind it and why, facing many twists and turns along the way.