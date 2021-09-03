COUNTY OF LAKE (AA 21-03) NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION AND NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING Flower Lady Farms

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION AND NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the County of Lake, State of California, will hold a public hearing to consider MINOR USE PERMIT (MUP 20-27) and an appeal of Early Activation (file no. AA 21-03) on Thursday September 23, 2021, 9:10 am in the Board of Supervisors’ Chambers, 255 N. Forbes Street, Lakeport, California. Applicant: Flower Lady Farms. Owner: Malcolm Dunshee. Proposed Project: A-Type 2B small mixed light commercial cannabis license, and a ‘Type 13 Self Distribution’ license that would allow legal transportation of cannabis to and from the site. Location: 12345 Seigler Canyon Road, Middletown, CA; APN: 012-024-43. Environmental Evaluation: Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS 20-112). Project planner: Eric Porter, (707) 263-2221 or eric.porter@lakecountyca.gov. Staff report is available for review prior to the hearing upon request. If you challenge the action of the Planning Commission on any of the above stated items in court, it may be limited to only those issues raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Lake County Planning Commission portal on the County’s website prior to, the public hearing. The following is a link to the Planning Commission Agenda and information portal that is posted 72 hours prior to the hearing: https://countyoflake.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.