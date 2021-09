EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — The latest on the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County: 9:29 p.m. The Caldor Fire remained active along its northeast and southern edges due to the poor overnight and daytime humidity recovery couple with the increased temperatures. Aircraft and hand crews worked the remote and rugged terrain on both the edges mentioned above to tie in with existing control lines. Hazard tree removal along Highway 50 continues to support safe repopulation in the coming days. The fire has burned 216,358 and containment has grown to 48 percent. 7:16 a.m. Firefighters say the Caldor Fire continued to moderate overnight, allowing...