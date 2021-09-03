Cancel
Markets

Live FTSE opens flat as China services sector shrinks - live updates

By Joe Curtis
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS markets edge to record close after economic data. Ryan Bourne: The weakened West is imitating Chinese state meddling. Risk of another China outbreak 'a gruesome headwind'. Of course, the UK has its own services PMI due out at 9.30am - but if activity does contract, it's unlikely to be for exactly the same reasons as in Asia-Pacific, where the Australian Markit, Japan Jibun, and China Caixin services data have all sunk sharply. Analysts have laid the blame squarely on delta variant outbreaks leading to more restrictions.

