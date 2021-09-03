Stinging loss to Eastern Washington is latest in long list for UNLV football

Charles Williams has lost a lot of games during his time at UNLV. The sixth-year running back suffered through 37 losses between 2016-2020, to be precise. He wasn’t in uniform for all of them, as injuries have kept him sidelined for a couple significant stretches, but Williams has seen just about every manner of defeat: Games lost due to poor defense, turnovers, special-teams miscues, coaching blunders and everything in between.