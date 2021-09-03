BIDLACK | A Colorado firm cleans up space junk

Way back in 1958, two events took place within 48 hours of each other that have great significance, at least to me. On March 17 of that year, the United States launched one of our very first satellites into Earth orbit. The small ball, roughly the size of a big grapefruit, was called Vanguard 1 and it coasted around our planet at an altitude of a tad under 400 miles. Oh, and the other event, two days earlier, was my arrival on Planet Earth, though I admit that event garnered far less international news coverage. Still, it mattered to me.