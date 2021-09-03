Cancel
Novartis halts study of iscalimab in kidney transplant patients

By Reuters
 4 days ago
The company's logo is seen at the new cell and gene therapy factory of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Stein, Switzerland, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) has halted a clinical trial of CFZ533 (iscalimab) in kidney transplant patients after interim data showed it was not as good as tacrolimus-based treatment in preventing organ rejection, the Swiss group said on Friday.

Its study of the medicine in liver transplant continues, as do studies exploring it as a potential treatment in other conditions, it added in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

