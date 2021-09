WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to change the way they operate. Throughout this process of restructuring and reorganizing, one thing has always stood out, and that is the importance of showing staff that they are appreciated. At Consult PR, the belief is that a company is only as great as its people. Over the years, the company has worked to build a team and a culture that fosters creativity, innovation, and inclusivity. They are proud of their ability to not only retain, but add new members to their amazing team during this pandemic when so many other companies have had to part with their most important asset - their people.