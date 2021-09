The Dalton High School football team secured the first win of new head coach Kit Carpenter's tenure Friday in resounding fashion, 49-0 over visiting Ridgeland. "It's a great honor, and as many guys played tonight, they all contributed," said Carpenter, who was a standout linebacker for Dalton in the early 1990s before playing collegiately at North Carolina State University and becoming defensive coordinator for the Catamounts in 2009. After a "tough loss" last week by a touchdown at Calhoun (42-35), Dalton "rebounded nicely, and we executed really well," he said.