A double amputee has climbed to the summit of Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales.Paul Ellis, 56, from Widnes, Cheshire, completed the nine-mile trek on Friday.He crawled on his hands and knees for 13 hours to reach the top, raising thousands of pounds for charity.Mr Ellis had both of his legs amputated in 2008 after suffering a spinal injury in 1992.He said he chose to have his legs removed below the knee to gain more mobility.He has given more than £3,000 to send amputee children on holiday.The married father-of-two said he did the first three miles in around three hours.But...