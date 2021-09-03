Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

August 2021

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending much of the week dealing with my car getting stolen last Monday (see my facebook page for details if you haven’t heard), it’s time to get back to weather. Here’s a brief summary (above) from the G.R. NWS on the weather we had in August. It was a warm month, the warmest month of the summer. The last half of August (average high temperature 87.3°) was significantly warmer than the first half of August (average temperature 81.5°). August 23-29 turned out to be the warmest week of the summer (and of the year 2021). From August 24-29, we had five days with high temperatures in the low 90s and one high of 88°. August was 2° warmer than July.

