For the 1st Time, SOLAR DIRECT MARKETING Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 250 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,821 Percent

NORTH CANTON, OH —The Timken Company, anindustrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, has helped power growth for solar energy customers over the last three years. Timken entered the solar energy market with the acquisition of Cone Drive in 2018. Under Timken, Cone Drive has continued to build momentum with the world's leading solar energy original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and, as a result, has tripled its solar revenue in the past three years1, outpacing underlying market growth by a significant margin. In 2020, the company generated more than $100 million in solar energy revenue. As demand for solar energy continues to increase, Timken expects double-digit revenue growth in the sector over the next three to five years.