Money Heist’s Professor Alvaro Morte Shares Happy Picture With the Team Ahead of the Season Finale Premiere

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the first part of the finale season of the crime drama Money Heist released on Friday, actor Alvaro Morte, who is best known for playing The Professor on the popular Spanish show, expressed his excitement on social media. Taking to Instagram, Alvaro posted a picture, in which he can be seen sharing smiles with the cast and crew of the show. “Queda nada para que la podais ver. Nada. Nosotros la hemos podido ver hoy. Y solo voy a deciros: MADRE MIAAAAAAAAA!!!!! It’s almost here. Almost. We met and could watch it today. And I just can say: OH, MY GOOOOOOD,” Alvaro wrote. Money Heist Season 5: Makers Share a Glimpse of the First 15 Minutes of the Show and It Will Leave You Wanting for More (Watch Video).

TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Share One ‘Unpopular’ Opinion Ahead of Season 19 Premiere

NCIS fans are divided when it comes to certain topics. Reddit user Sensitive_Suspect created an unpopular opinion thread to explain why they did not like the character of Abby. Despite Pauley Perrette leaving after 15 seasons in 2018, she still remains a presence on the show. Emily Wickersham was the latest star to leave the series. Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop was a character that was featured for almost eight years. Going back to Abby, this fan explained her feelings about the beloved character.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

The Final Season of Insecure Finally Has a Premiere Date

It's time for one last reflection with Issa Dee (Issa Rae). On Thursday, Sept. 2, HBO released the first teaser for the fifth and final season of Insecure, which premieres Sunday, Oct. 24. In typical Insecure fashion, the teaser replays Issa's most memorable mirror moments, including a new one for season five.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Money Heist’: Úrsula Corberó & Álvaro Morte Discuss Series Finale

Netflix’s Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) is coming to a close in 2021 and series stars Úrsula Corberó and Álvaro Morte, as well as executive producer Jesus Colmenar discussed the popular Spanish series ahead of its two-part season 5 closer. “I have to be careful how I answer this because we’ve already finished shooting but I’ve seen it and Úrsula and Álvaro have not,” Colmenar said with a laugh when asked to tease the series finale during the show’s CTAM panel on Thursday. “What I can say is that fans can expect the biggest season of all and the most emotional,”...
TV Serieshypebeast.com

‘Lucifer’ Final Season Trailer Teases an Epic Fight to the Death

The trailer is out for the sixth and final season of Netflix‘s supernatural series Lucifer, offering fans a look into how the titular character grapples with pressure for him to ascend to his father’s throne and watch over the Earth he presently walks on. Resuming life in Los Angeles after...
TV SeriesNME

‘Rick and Morty’ share live-action trailer ahead of season five finale

Adult Swim have shared a trailer for a live-action adaptation of Rick and Morty, arriving ahead of the show’s season five finale. The new trailer was posted to Twitter by Adult Swim yesterday (September 3), and sees Christopher Lloyd star as Rick, a character who is inspired by Lloyd’s character in Back to the Future. Playing Morty, meanwhile, is Knives Out and It star Jaeden Martell.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Money Heist EP Insists That Shocking Death Will Make Sense in Season 5

Ask fans of Money Heist, and they will tell you no one is safe on Netflix’s wildly popular Spanish crime drama, known as La Casa de Papel in its native country. Despite this, many of the series’ global devotees continue to mourn the death of fan favorite Nairobi (Alba Flores). The loving mother somehow managed to thwart death when a sniper’s bullet wounded her at the end of Season 3, only to brutally and swiftly die at the merciless hands of Gandia (Jose Manuel Poga) in Season 4. Even her costar Ursula Corbero said she can’t accept the loss. “I don’t get...
TV Seriesbostonnews.net

Watch Money Heist Season 5 Online Streaming For Free

Money Heist season 5 premieres on Friday, September 3, 2021. There are five new episodes of the Spanish Netflix original series on the way. Fans have been waiting since April 2020 for the new season of the hit Netflix original series, and now, that date is finally here!. After fans...
TV SeriesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Money Heist stars detail how dire the gang's situation is in the final season

Álvaro Morte and Úrsula Corberó tell us how much trouble their characters are in as they prepare for war in part 5. Professor, you're in danger, sir. That's because Money Heist will be putting the crew at the center of its story into dire new circumstances in its two-part final season (premiering Sept. 3 on Netflix). The action thriller is poised to shift from heists to all-out war in the wake of — spoiler alert — team member Nairobi's (Alba Flores) death in part 4, raising the stakes and setting up an epic finish.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 Ending Explained: The Major Character Death That Shocked Us and What It Means For Part 2 of the Finale (SPOILER ALERT)

The final episode features an epic face-off between our gang and the armed forces of Spain. In that face-off we are served with the traumatic death of the fan favorite character Tokyo. This death surely will hit the hearts of fans due to how attached they were to the character. In an effort to get her team out to safety and buy them some time, Tokyo stays back in the pantry to face the military. She soon gets outgunned and outmatched and realises that she has nowhere to go. Rio then tells The Professor over the radio that it is time for her to be his guardian angel and bids farewell to her lover Rio. Money Heist 5: Jaipur Company Gives Employees a Day Off To Binge-Watch New Season of Netflix Show; Letter Goes Viral.
TV SeriesInternational Business Times

'Money Heist' Season 5 Set For Global Release On Sept. 3

“Money Heist” Season 5 is set to premiere on Netflix this Friday. The fifth and final season of the widely acclaimed Spanish series will be released in two parts, each featuring five episodes. The show, also known as “La Casa de Papel,” first aired on the streaming network in 2017...
TV SeriesCollider

'Money Heist' Season 4 Recap and Ending Explained: Everything to Remember Before Season 5

Money Heist season 5 vol.1 will debut on Netflix on September 3rd, and fans are stoked to uncover what will happen next. With so many twists and turns that often puzzle the order of events in this Spanish Netflix hit, it is important to remember all the details, even those we wish didn’t happen (R.I.P Nairóbi). From improbable connections between robbers to Raquel’s (Itzar Ituño) journey back to the gang, here is a reminder of everything that happened in season 4 and how the ending gives away a couple of theories for the finale. After this recap, you will have a fresh memory for your immediate binge once the new episodes arrive on the streaming platform.
TV Seriesinfusenews.com

Money Heist 5: Here’s every characters of series who will return in the finale season

The Professor’s posse is set up to brawl against the new enemy – the military. From what everyone have found in the trailer of Money Heist season 5 up until this point, the finale will be an enormous actioner. The Netflix show that began spilling in 2017 has seen characters participate, withdrawing, exchanging sides and returning in flashbacks as well. Before La Casa De Papel or Money Heist premiers its finale season five, here’s a gander at all the characters who’ll be returning in the upcoming episodes, and their story up until now.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Circle season 3 premiere date, trailer, and … burner accounts?

Today, Netflix released all sorts of great news regarding The Circle season 3, including that it’s going to be starting very soon. In a bit of a surprise twist, the latest batch of episodes is going to be coming starting on Wednesday, September 8, and new installments are going to be available for the entirety of the month. There are of course an eclectic group of players coming into the game this time around, and there are also an abundance of twists. One contestant is playing with a sister, there are of course many catfishes, and at one, a “burner account” could also be introduced for one of the players.
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Part 2 Premiere?

Money Heist fans, we’re in the final stretch. This September marked the premiere of the first half the Netflix international thriller’s final season. That means five episodes down, five more to go. Ever since Money Heist — also known as La Casa de Papel — first premiered on Netflix, it’s...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Does Arturo Die in Money Heist Season 5?

Created by Álex Pina, ‘Money Heist’ or ‘La casa de papel’ is a heist action-drama series. It tells a story filled to the brim with romance, drama, action, and humor. The show also has a diverse set of characters, and most of them are unequivocally neither good nor bad. Their personalities exist in the large gray spectrum between those two extremes. Arturo Román (Enrique Arce) is one of the rare exceptions to this. Previously, he has proven to be a coward, opportunist, narcissist, and psychopath. During the Bank of Spain heist, he is depicted as a rapist as well. In the final moments of season 5 episode 2, Stockholm (Esther Acebo) shoots him to protect Denver (Jaime Lorente) and the other members of her team. If you are wondering whether Arturo dies in season 5, this is what you need to know.

