Money Heist’s Professor Alvaro Morte Shares Happy Picture With the Team Ahead of the Season Finale Premiere
As the first part of the finale season of the crime drama Money Heist released on Friday, actor Alvaro Morte, who is best known for playing The Professor on the popular Spanish show, expressed his excitement on social media. Taking to Instagram, Alvaro posted a picture, in which he can be seen sharing smiles with the cast and crew of the show. "Queda nada para que la podais ver. Nada. Nosotros la hemos podido ver hoy. Y solo voy a deciros: MADRE MIAAAAAAAAA!!!!! It's almost here. Almost. We met and could watch it today. And I just can say: OH, MY GOOOOOOD," Alvaro wrote.
