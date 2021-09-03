State boating officials warn of hazards in area waterways ahead of Labor Day weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — State boating officials expect area lakes and reservoirs to be busy this weekend, and with low water levels that can pose serious dangers for boaters. "Even on the Willamette River as the late summer flows drop from reservoirs, you’ve got gravel bars and shoals that will be in unexpected places," said Randy Henry, boating safety program manager with the Oregon State Marine Board.katu.com
