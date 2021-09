The Pequot Lakes varsity football team will be looking for contributions from the underclassmen this fall with just five seniors on the Patriots’ roster. “The entire junior and sophomore classes will be making big contributions to our varsity roster,” said head coach Bill Magnuson, whose team opens the season Thursday, Sept. 2, at East Grand Forks. “All of our seniors will likely claim a starting position on one side of the ball since all of them have varsity experience.”