Back Issues

Because of increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in Whitman County, Pullman Regional Hospital is not allowing visitors for inpatients until further notice. According to PRH, designated caregivers can enter the hospital to assist the patient. Otherwise, visitors will be asked to wait in the car. ... Genesee’s shuttered grocery store is expected to reopen next week under a different name and ownership. Kulvir “Chris” Gill, a Lewiston resident and part-owner of the store, said he hopes to open Genesee Supermarket, on the corner of Chestnut and Pine streets, Sept. 11. Genesee Mayor Steve Odenborg said the store “can’t happen soon enough.” The store, formerly called Genesee Food Center, closed Jan. 31. Gill said he and his three business partners purchased the store toward the end of June.