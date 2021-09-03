Paul Millsap Signs with Brooklyn Nets
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Paul Millsap has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1433421854853804046. The 15-year veteran played 56 games as a member of the Denver Nuggets last season, averaging 21 minutes, nine points, five rebounds and two assists per game, with an 18% usage rate. Millsap saw a decreased role in the starting rotation after the team traded for Aaron Gordon.www.chatsports.com
