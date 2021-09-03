Paul Millsap Signs with Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets’ all-time franchise leading scorer is coming off a championship run with the Milwaukee Bucks. Ironically, the 33-year-old had to beat the Nets in the playoffs to get out of the East. On JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and Three” podcast, the sharpshooter put Lopez on the spot. He asked if the big man felt betrayed by Brooklyn by trading him and it was at this moment when he opened up on the situation: