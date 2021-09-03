Cancel
'I could have really used a hero like this': Destin Daniel Cretton discusses his Marvel debut and the 'burden' he carried into 'Shang-Chi'

By Thomas Page Sandy Thin, CNN
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This feature is part of CNN Style's new series Hyphenated, which explores the complex issue of identity among minorities in the United States. Destin Daniel Cretton is reflecting on what his younger self would have made of all this. His new movie tells the story of Shang-Chi, the first Asian superhero to lead a Marvel film. A Chinese character living in America, compelled to return. Negotiating two cultures under the weight of expectations, but remaining true to himself above everything. "I could have really used a hero like this," the director says.

www.cnn.com

