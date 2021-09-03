Cancel
NFL

Titans' Mekhi Sargent: May have expanded opportunity

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Sargent (undisclosed) could see opportunities early in the season in the absence of Darrynton Evans (knee), Mike Moraitis of Titans Wire reports. Sargent signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent this spring and impressed enough throughout training camp and preseason action to make the roster. While that's a notable feat in itself, he could now also be in line for work as Derrick Henry's primary backup with Jeremy McNichols currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Evans set to miss at least the first three games of the regular season.

Jeremy Mcnichols
#Undrafted Free Agents#In The Absence#American Football#Titans Wire
NFLCBS Sports

Titans' Mekhi Sargent: Doesn't return to Saturday's game

Sargent (undisclosed) was spotted in the medical tent during the third quarter of Saturday's preseason contest against the Bears and did not return to the game, Mike Moraitis of Titans Wire reports. Before leaving with an undisclosed injury, Sargent carried the ball 17 times for 51 yards and a score....
NFL247Sports

Tennessee Titans: Mekhi Sargent continues push for roster spot

Former Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent was overlooked coming out of high school, but he took on major carries in each of his three seasons with the Hawkeyes after arriving from junior college. Once again, NFL teams overlooked Sargent this past spring when he was not selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. But he could be poised to earn a roster spot with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Mekhi Sargent continues push to make NFL roster as an UDFA in preseason finale

Even though running back Mekhi Sargent wasn’t drafted, he’s still making quite the case to make the Tennessee Titans roster. Sargent’s had an outstanding preseason and it has only gotten better each week. In Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bears, he had a rushing touchdown from 1 yard out to break the ice.
NFLchatsports.com

Mekhi Sargent should be key piece of Titans RB committee

Mekhi Sargent (R), Tennessee Titans Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports. Here’s as bold a statement as can be made. Normally, you won’t hear this about an undrafted rookie that entered Tennessee Titans training camp as the last man on the depth chart at his position, but if Mekhi Sargent doesn’t make Tennessee’s 53-man roster, there needs to be some sort of formal investigation.
