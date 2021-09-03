Shiba adoption: Dallas Mavericks incentivizes Dogecoin (DOGE) use
In a move that appears as a support for meme-coin, Mark Cuban, the owner of Dallas Mavericks, has announced incentivizing its merchandise by rewarding buyers with Dogecoin. The reward program would be in the form of a cashback for fans on every purchase on the official Maverick’s online store with Dogecoin. Fans would earn a $25 e-gift card when the total of their purchase in a transaction is worth $150.cryptoslate.com
Comments / 0