Brendan ‘PlayerUnknown’ Greene reveals an ambitious new game world dubbed Prologue
Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene has unveiled an ambitious new game world dubbed Prologue. The new teaser video for the project follows Greene’s departure this week from Krafton, the company that published his tremendously successful PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) battle royale game. Greene started a new studio in Amsterdam called PlayerUnknown Productions, and Krafton has taken a minority ownership stake in it.venturebeat.com
