Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. An ISIS-inspired extremist has stabbed and injured six people in Auckland, New Zealand, three of them critically. Authorities say the Sri Lankan national was under “constant” surveillance and was shot dead by police within one minute of the stabbing spree. Law enforcement followed the man into a supermarket, where he took a knife from the shelves and started attacking people. Meanwhile in the US, Alexanda Kotey — part of the four-member ISIS cell dubbed the “Beatles” by its victims because of their British accents — pleaded guilty in a US federal courtroom. The group had kidnapped and abused more than two dozen hostages. They also beheaded American journalists James Foley and Steven J. Sotloff in propaganda videos in 2014.