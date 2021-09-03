Cancel
Amazon could launch its own Alexa-powered TV in the US very soon

By Andy Walker
Android Authority
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon could soon launch a line of self-branded TVs in the US. The launch could take place as early as October. The panels would be manufactured by TCL and include Alexa support. Amazon could launch a new line of self-branded TVs in the United States as early as October, according...

www.androidauthority.com

