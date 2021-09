At first glance, Larry Blatt’s journey to winning the 29th Illinois State Mid-Amateur Championship seems relatively routine. Following a decorated high school career at Carl Sandburg and notable junior golf success, the Orland Park native played collegiately at both Ole Miss and Illinois. A natural progression for somebody with that skill level would be to eventually claim an elite amateur event, as Blatt did on Tuesday at Bloomington Country Club by outlasting David Keenan (Champaign) in a three-hole aggregate playoff.