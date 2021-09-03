Cancel
Why?! Top 10 fan favourite TV characters who were killed off too soon!

By Bang Showbiz
The Sanford Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMain characters Dani and Jamie’s love story was so beautiful and earned everyone’s support. However, for fans of ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ it was hard coming to terms with Dani’s death. After Dani and Jamie eventually leave Bly Manor, and they move away to live together and run a flower shop, a cursed Dani heads to Bly Manor and ultimately drowns herself in the lake. Jamie follows her there but is unable to save her soulmate. Although fans were aware the Lady in the Lake was haunting Dani they didn’t get the happy ending that they wanted and it also meant we may not have a season three to look forward to - unless of course she comes back as a ghost.

