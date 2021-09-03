Chicago Bulls: 3 deep sleepers to add to the Training Camp roster

Dennis Rodman is known as one of the best defenders that the NBA has ever seen. His rebounding prowess is well known even today, and he was a crucial part of 5 different championship teams with the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls. There's no doubt that he's a legend, and that is signified by his status as a Hall-of-Famer. He is an iconic figure in NBA history. He may have been slightly eccentric off the court, but that never stopped him from being a great basketball player.