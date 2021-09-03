Cancel
'Ted Lasso' Recap: Ted Can't Move On, But Can He Sit Still?

By Linda Holmes
NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoy learns to back off, Ted learns to follow through, and Nate can't stop grasping, in an episode about being strong enough not to hang on so tight. We left Ted at what seemed to be a turning point last week: Following his panic attack, he showed up in Dr. Sharon's office and told her he needed some help. But getting yourself to cooperate with therapy isn't a matter of a simple revelation, necessarily, and Ted finds that in the light of day, he's once again not so sure. He tells Sharon he thinks he doesn't need help after all, but she tells him to sit down. After a couple of minutes of fidgeting, though, he's out the door. His next attempt ends with him insulting Sharon's entire profession and telling her it's dishonest to charge by the hour when she does 50-minute appointments, claiming that she doesn't actually care about her patients.

