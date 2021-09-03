Fans Spot Many Familiar Faces in Addison Rae's New Netflix Movie 'He's All That'

“He's All That” is the movie that is currently the talk of the town, with fans noticing several things about the film. It actually stars several familiar faces like the main star Addison Rae.

“He's All That” is Netflix’s remake of 1999's original titled “She’s All That.” The film stars Addison Rae, 20, and Tanner Buchanan, 22, where the former plays an influencer who accepts a challenge.

She vows to turn Buchanan, the school’s biggest loser, into the prom king. The trailer for the movie was released on August 4, 2021, via YouTube and other Netflix social media channels.

The original film and the remake are based on the play “Pygmalion” by George Bernard Shaw. What makes the current reboot unique is the fact that Rae is an actual social media influencer.

She isn’t the new young star in the movie, although it also features some familiar faces from the original one. Rachael Leigh Cook, who starred as Laney Boggs in “She's All That,” stars as the main character's mother.

Rae landed the role of teenager Padgett Sawyer after she found fame on TikTok. She made a public name for herself by posting dancing videos and has since moved her career into acting and singing.

Buchanan is an actual actor known for “Cobra Kai” and “Designated Survivor.” Some people might also recognize him for his appearances on “Girl Meets World,” “Grey's Anatomy,” and “The Fosters.”

Oh wow @whoisaddison - congratulations on He's All That, me and my daughter loved it and you played your character so well! Loved the cameo from @kourtneykardash and brought a tear to my eye when 'kiss me' was played at the end just like in the original ❤ #HesAllThat — joanne Williams 🌹 (@JoWilliams1979) August 27, 2021

Even Kourtney Kardashian features in the movie as Jessica Miles Torres. The “Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWTK)” reality star got involved in “He’s All That” because of her unlikely friendship with Rae.

The TikTok star isn’t the only new face who starred in the film critiqued by “The New York times.” Bryce Hall, Rae’s ex-boyfriend, made an unexpected cameo as he and Rae were still dating when filming the movie.

Gotta give Tanner a round of applause 👏 👏 too,. He killed it. Love that they threw in some fighting scenes. #CobraKai pic.twitter.com/hD2oSLrOaa — D.jv (@Davonne007) August 29, 2021

Fans were thrilled to see him in “He’s All That,” with one Twitter person noting how good he looked in the film. Hall took to the same social media platform to congratulate Rae, and one fan responded:

“Maturity, we love to see it!...”

Other fans also recognized the familiar faces in the movie, with one person sharing that Rae was "adorable" in the film. Another Twitter fan thought Tanner Buchanan "killed it" in the movie.

In “She's All That,” the students participate in a dance-off, with the boys taking on the girls.

Someone else congratulated Hall, who broke up with Rae in March 2021, on his first film. A fan also mentioned how they loved seeing Kardashian make her cameo in "He's All That."

bryce hall is in addison rae’s he’s all that😭😭 YOURE KIDDING — nic🧣 (@selegendswift) August 27, 2021

While another fan of the original movie couldn't help but gush over seeing Cook as the mother in the film. In "He's All That," Rae’s character gets to showcase her dancing skills in a random dance break at the prom.

It seems as if it was added to pay tribute to her TikTok background, but it's actually another reference to the original film. In “She's All That,” the students participate in a dance-off, with the boys taking on the girls.