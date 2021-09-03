Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Teen Movies That Are Due for a Remake Like Netflix's 'He's All That'

By Siba Mosana
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 4 days ago

Movie remakes have been all the buzz lately, and Netflix granted us all our nostalgic wishes with their adaptation of ‘She’s All That.’ Now fans can’t wait to see more of their favorite teen movies remade.

Netflix’s ‘He’s All That’ has sparked an interest in seeing classic teen movies remade in the modern context. The gender swap adaptation of ‘She’s All That’ has proven a need for an update to the much-loved films.

Additionally, the early 2000s trends on TikTok make this the perfect time to look back for film inspiration. Elements such as diverse representation, social media, and a wider acceptance of different sexualities will also be interesting to see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgHZT_0blPh1Fn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMOgU_0blPh1Fn00

Many classic teen movies follow a similar ‘makeover story’ to the one seen on “He’s All That,” and they could use an update. For example, “The Princess Diaries” brands Mia as a loser when she still has curly hair and glasses.

As a result, the film franchise could use a remake to include messages of inner beauty from the beginning. It would also be fantastic to see the makeover scene embrace and enhance the character’s features instead of changing them.

However, there are some films that show superficial transformations that strengthen the narrative. One of these films is “Clueless,” and it would make an excellent present-day adaptation for the social media generation.

A possible remake can explore Cher’s character as a social media influencer who learns a lesson about being superficial. Remaking “Clueless” could be an opportunity to add a more diverse cast to represent the high-school experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201DwO_0blPh1Fn00

Additionally, fans of the original movie would be ecstatic to see how Cher’s digital closet is executed in the remake. Also, seeing a play on TikTok fashion challenges with the outfits from this film could be groundbreaking.

The early 2000s trends on TikTok make this the perfect time to look back for film inspiration.

Another movie that has already made waves on TikTok is “13 Going On 30,” thanks to a cast member’s account. Christa Allen, who played the 13-year-old version of Jenna Rink, posted a video of her remaking the film’s birthday party outfit for Halloween.

Those who recognized Allen from the movie were stunned at how perfectly she recreated the iconic ensemble. Others were even shocked at how much she grew up to resemble Jennifer Garner in her late 20s.

Allen’s TikTok post went viral, with several TikToker’s joining in on the “13 Going On 30” outfit recreations. Naturally, one commenter suggested a remake of the film featuring Allen as the 30-year-old lead character.

There is plenty of potential for a modern update in some of our favorite teen movie classics. Filmmakers do not have to look very far to keep fans entertained, as long as the films allow for more relevant takes.

Comments / 0

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
336K+
Followers
31K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Jennifer Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remakes#Social Media Influencer#Tiktok Post#Tiktoker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Son Locks His Mom Home for a Month, When He Returns, He Steps inside and Freezes - Story of the Day

A selfish son locked his mother at home for a month. When he returned, he was shocked by the sight that awaited him. Olive was a single mother who had one child with her husband Jack before he passed away due to an accident. She raised their son John on her own and, because she didn't want him to feel the absence of a father, tried her best to satisfy him with all his desires.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

One Of Hugh Jackman’s Old Movies Found New Life On Netflix, And He’s Thrilled

Throughout the streaming landscape of 2020, films old and new found some impressive longevity during the unprecedented events of the COVID-19 pandemic. One such film was Real Steel, the Shawn Levy/Hugh Jackman blockbuster that saw the Reminiscence lead playing an absent father who bonds with his son... over the world of robot boxing. A modest hit back in 2011, the recent love for the film is only a delight for the actor to behold, as he’s absolutely thrilled that it’s playing so well a decade on.
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 2

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, Sept. 2 adds four new movies thanks to the rush of films added to Netflix at the top of the month. At No. 2 is Ryan Reynolds' The Green Lantern, at No. 4 is Martin Lawrence's Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, at No. 7 is Barbie: Big City. Big Dreams, and at No. 9 is Elizabeth Olsen's Wind River. That's something for everyone! Despite all the new movies on the list, none could dethrone He's All That, which sits at No. 1. We can do better than that, people.
MoviesPolygon

Red Notice trailer has The Rock, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and explosions

If star-power still matters, 2021’s Red Notice might become the biggest movie in Netflix history. The new action comedy reunites Dwayne Johnson and his Skyscraper director, Rawson Marshall Thurber, with Wonder Woman 1984’s Gal Gadot and Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, along for the ride. A new trailer promises theatrical-sized mayhem.
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Rachael Leigh Cook Is in the New He's All That, but Don't Be Confused; the Movie Is Not a Sequel

If you've watched the 1999 teen classic She's All That, you might spot a couple of familiar faces in Netflix's new He's All That. The new film features TikTok star Addison Rae as Padgett and Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan as Cameron in the two lead roles, and alongside them you'll see Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard, who both appeared in the original movie — but this time, they're playing very different roles.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix's He's All That Reviews Are Live, See What Critics Are Saying About Addison Rae's RomCom

It’s been years since She’s All That captured the hearts of millennials, and now an updated remake of the 1999 film is about to be released. In He’s All That, a teenage girl named Padgett is humiliated by her boyfriend and then sets out to avenge herself by giving a classmate the ultimate high school makeover. Directed by Mark Waters, the rom com stars TikTok star Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, and Isabella Crovetti.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Rosario Dawson’s New Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Netflix often tends to be cyclical in nature, with countless titles posting a strong showing in the Top 10 most-watched list and hanging around for a few days or even weeks before vanishing into the ether of the algorithm, only for them to eventually reappear further down the line and experience a second, third or even fourth lease of life on the world’s most popular streaming service.
Theater & Dancemarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie that was a sensation at the Oscars is now on Netflix

In recent years, the films that participated in the category a Best Foreign Film in the delivery of The Oscar Awards They knew how to have great relevance worldwide. Just look at the winners in the 2019 ceremonies, Roma, 2020, Parasite, and 2021, Another round, to understand the scope of these projections. Today, all three tapes can be seen in the catalog of Netflix, thanks to the addition of the film of Thomas Vinterberg to the platform.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Netflix says Tiger King 2 is ‘coming soon’

It’s been 18 months since Tiger King exploded onto Netflix and captivated a pandemic-lockdown world with the crazy tales of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and their respective tiger centers – and now the streaming service has announced that Tiger King 2 is ‘coming soon.’. While Netflix hasn’t sent out an...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

This 90s Rom-Com Is Suddenly Popular On Netflix For One Reason

Sometimes, it’s the strangest things that suddenly make a film regain popularity again. Most films from the 90s that barely hold a 41% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes would suddenly have fans trying their best to watch it again without a unique motivation right? That’s exactly the case right now on Netflix with one of the top ten most popular movies on the platform.
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

Everyone's Talking About This Hilarious Mistake in a New Netflix Movie

The remake of 1999's teen rom-com She's All That, titled He's All that, premiered on Netflix on Friday. And while the major story is how social-media-star-turned-actor Addison Rae fared in her first film, another aspect has people talking, too. On TikTok, the platform that made Rae famous, a user went viral with a clip showing a major mistake in He's All That. The extremely noticeable flub happens during a scene in which Rae's character, Padgett, performs Katy Perry's hit song "Teenage Dream." Read on to see the snafu that made it into the film's final cut and to find out why everyone's talking about it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy