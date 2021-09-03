Teen Movies That Are Due for a Remake Like Netflix's 'He's All That'

Movie remakes have been all the buzz lately, and Netflix granted us all our nostalgic wishes with their adaptation of ‘She’s All That.’ Now fans can’t wait to see more of their favorite teen movies remade.

Netflix’s ‘He’s All That’ has sparked an interest in seeing classic teen movies remade in the modern context. The gender swap adaptation of ‘She’s All That’ has proven a need for an update to the much-loved films.

Additionally, the early 2000s trends on TikTok make this the perfect time to look back for film inspiration. Elements such as diverse representation, social media, and a wider acceptance of different sexualities will also be interesting to see.

Many classic teen movies follow a similar ‘makeover story’ to the one seen on “He’s All That,” and they could use an update. For example, “The Princess Diaries” brands Mia as a loser when she still has curly hair and glasses.

As a result, the film franchise could use a remake to include messages of inner beauty from the beginning. It would also be fantastic to see the makeover scene embrace and enhance the character’s features instead of changing them.

However, there are some films that show superficial transformations that strengthen the narrative. One of these films is “Clueless,” and it would make an excellent present-day adaptation for the social media generation.

A possible remake can explore Cher’s character as a social media influencer who learns a lesson about being superficial. Remaking “Clueless” could be an opportunity to add a more diverse cast to represent the high-school experience.

Additionally, fans of the original movie would be ecstatic to see how Cher’s digital closet is executed in the remake. Also, seeing a play on TikTok fashion challenges with the outfits from this film could be groundbreaking.

Another movie that has already made waves on TikTok is “13 Going On 30,” thanks to a cast member’s account. Christa Allen, who played the 13-year-old version of Jenna Rink, posted a video of her remaking the film’s birthday party outfit for Halloween.

Those who recognized Allen from the movie were stunned at how perfectly she recreated the iconic ensemble. Others were even shocked at how much she grew up to resemble Jennifer Garner in her late 20s.

Allen’s TikTok post went viral, with several TikToker’s joining in on the “13 Going On 30” outfit recreations. Naturally, one commenter suggested a remake of the film featuring Allen as the 30-year-old lead character.

There is plenty of potential for a modern update in some of our favorite teen movie classics. Filmmakers do not have to look very far to keep fans entertained, as long as the films allow for more relevant takes.