Hilary Duff shares BTS pictures from 'HIMYF' sets

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 3 (ANI): Actor Hilary Duff, widely known for playing the lead role in the TV series 'Lizzie McGuire', recently treated her fans with a picture from the sets of her new show 'How I Met Your Father', which is an upcoming spin-off series of the popular show 'How I Met Your Mother'.

