USD/JPY points to further consolidation – UOB

No changes to the consolidative stance in USD/JPY, which is still seen within the 109.30-110.55 range in the next weeks, commented FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘the current movement is deemed as part of a consolidation phase’ and we expected USD to ‘trade sideways within a 109.75/110.30 range’. Our view for consolidation was not wrong but USD traded within a much narrower range than expected (109.90/110.11). USD opened on a soft in Asia and the bias is shifting to the downside. That said, any weakness is unlikely to challenge the major support at 109.50 (109.70 is already quite a strong support). Resistance is at 110.00 followed 110.15.”