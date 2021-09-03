Cancel
Watters Garden Center to host Frontier Rotary Grapes-4-Good Benefit September 19

By Ken Davis
prescottenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWine flows and spirits lifted as the gardens come alive as Watters Garden Center hosts Prescott Frontier Rotary’s 15th benefit. On September 19, 5–8 pm, the garden center transforms into “A Garden Party,” with all proceeds going directly to Rotary community causes. Grapes-4-Good received an outpouring of support in 2019, raising more than $65,000. COVID-19 prevented our community gathering last year, so we have high hopes to exceed that total in 2019. The top auction items this year are trips to Austria and Italy. See Pinterest Board of past Grapes-4-Good events.

